Bukit Aman: More than 8,000 policemen on duty during SEA Games

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said more than 8,000 policemen will be on duty during the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — More than 8,000 policemen will be on duty during the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Safety Department director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

Zulkifli said apart from ensuring safety and traffic flow, policemen would also interact with athletes, officials and tourists throughout the duration of the games.

“The officers on duty will be trained to provide the best service and assist in whatever situation, including providing directions. We will also ensure there will be no elements of terrorism that can pose a threat to the progress of the SEA Games,” he told reporters at the Bukit Jalil Aquatic Centre, here today.

The SEA Games programme, especially football will start on August 14, while other programmes are scheduled from August 19-30 while the official opening ceremony is on August 19.

“We will have a number of training sessions to strengthen security in and around the SEA Games venues. We also want other enforcement agencies to work closely with the police,” he said. — Bernama