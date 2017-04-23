Building maintenance supervisor killed after falling from 14th floor of Sabah apartment

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 — A building maintenance supervisor was killed after he fell from the 14th floor of an apartment block in Kampung Nounton, Inanam, near here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Supt George Abd Rakman said in a statement here today that Wong Vee Au, 35, died on the spot in the 2.30pm incident.

He said some workers doing renovation work on the floor heard his screams as he plunged down and found him lying sprawled on the 3rd floor of the block.

He added that Wong was working alone on the 14th floor when the mishap happened.

His body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital here and police have classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama