Buffalo gores security guard to death

Wednesday December 27, 2017
KUANTAN, Dec 27 — A security guard died after he was gored by a buffalo in a village in Temerloh yesterday, according to police.

Temerloh District Police chief Supt Zuhdin Mahmud said the incident happened in Kampung Paya Tambang, Songsang, Temerloh, 124 km from here, at 6.45pm.

He said the guard, Bazarudin Yeop Yahya, 59, was helping a friend load a buffalo onto a lorry as they wanted to sell it.

“However, a rope which was used to restrain the buffalo became loose and the animal attacked Bazarudin,” he told reporters here today.

Zuhdin said Bazarudin’s friend, Mohd Hirmy Abdul Mobin, 31, took him home and his family sent him to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh but he died.

The post-mortem showed that death was caused by a haemorrhage in the chest and abdomen, he said. — Bernama

