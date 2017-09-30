Budget 2018 will not be populist, PM says

Najib said certain sectors that contribute towards the economic growth, gross national income and people’s welfare, would be given impetus in the budget. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The 2018 Budget will not be a populist budget, but at the same time continue to address the welfare of the people and needs for the nation’s economic growth, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said.

He said certain sectors that contribute towards the economic growth, gross national income and people’s welfare, would be given impetus in the budget.

“It (2018 Budget) cannot be a populist budget in a sense that it would be fiscally irresponsible. We have to be prudent, but at the same time, there are certain programmes that concern the welfare of the people that we must try to include in it,” he told reporters after chairing the Umno Supreme Council meeting here last night.

He added that the budget is expected to be balanced, as the government continues to be prudent in spending and at the same time, stimulate economic growth.

The prime minister is scheduled to table the 2018 Budget in Parliament on Oct 27. — Bernama