Brothers under microscope over JB fuel station murder

The seven suspects, who were handed over to Johor police last night, being brought to the Johor Baru magistrates’ court where police obtained a seven-day remand order to facilitate investigations. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 23 — Two reputedly violent brothers are the new focus of police investigations into the high-profile murder of a moneylender at a petrol station here last Sunday.

The two, aged 22 and 23, are among 14 people arrested so far over the killing of Tan Aik Chai, 44, which was captured on videos that went viral shortly after the incident.

It is understood the siblings are considered among main suspects of the investigation, and investigators expect to learn crucial details from them that will advance the case.

“Police are confident that with the information, the investigating team will have leads to recover the murder weapon, which has been identified as a knife, and also BMW 5-Series that was used in the brazen assault-cum-murder,” sources told Malay Mail yesterday.

They added that the brothers were already on the police’s radar due to their notoriety for fighting and known associations with a youth gang.

The two were further described as “well-connected” in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya where they reside.

“Investigators believed that they are linked directly with the key suspect, whom police have identified and initiated a manhunt for,” said the sources.

Checks revealed that the elder sibling has two previous criminal records, one related to assault and another for using a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested in an entertainment outlet in Taman Sentosa here in 2013 for being armed during a fight.

The following year, he was involved in a brawl and assault at a massage parlour in Taman Pelangi here. Police classified the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons.

The younger sibling was previously arrested for drug possession and consumption at Taman Pelangi in 2013.

Sources said the elder sibling was also believed to have “masterminded” their short-lived escape to Singapore with six other suspects on Wednesday morning.

“Investigators had earlier marked Singapore as the suspects’ potential escape route and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted beforehand.

“The elder sibling was arrested with six others after they entered the island republic via the Woodlands checkpoint at around 11.30am,” said the sources.

The two brothers were among seven suspects, four men and two women aged between 16 and 26, arrested in Singapore after trying to flee from Johor.

The seven were handed over to a Johor police task force team at the Johor Checkpoint of the Johor-Singapore Causeway here Thursday. Police then secured seven-day remand orders for the seven from the Johor Baru magistrates’ court.

Earlier yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said swift action by the SPF was due to the information from a young couple that were arrested at a hotel in Penang on the same day.

He cited close cooperation between the two countries police agencies and expressed appreciation to Singapore’s CID officers for their assistance in apprehending the seven suspects.

Presently, 14 people, comprising 10 men and four women aged between 16 and 26, have been arrested over the murder.

In a video of the Sunday murder that was recorded by a bystander, Tan was shown being assaulted next to a white BMW 5-Series by several people who then proceeded to run him over twice.