Brothers slain, mum critically hurt after bus rams car stopped on highway

The scene where the accident took place at KM203.5 of the North-South Expressway. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue DepartmentTAIPING, Dec 5 — Two siblings were killed and their mother severely injured after a bus slammed into their car that was parked on an active lane at KM203.5 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) following an earlier accident.

R. Vijaydren Rao, 16, died on the spot while his brother, R. Shankar Rao, 13, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Taiping Hospital.

Their mother, Kommathi Ramalingam, 36, was in serious condition while her husband, 41-year-old N. K. Shankar Ganesh who was driving their Nissan Sentra during the 4.35am incident, sustained minor wounds.

Both are in Taiping Hospital while the 53-year-old bus driver was unharmed.

According to Taiping acting police district chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid, the family was headed to Sungai Petani from Kuala Lumpur when their car was involved in an earlier accident with a lorry.

“Following the accident, [Shankar] stopped the car in the middle of the highway.

“However, a bus which was on the same route rammed into his car from behind,” he said in a statement.

Razlam said police are still investigating the accident, adding the lorry from the earlier collision was yet to be identified.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.