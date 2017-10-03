Brother vs brother for JB in GE14? Amanah says possible

Shahrir had earlier indicated that he planned to retire from his seat at the next general amicably, but later changed his mind. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Parti Amanah Negara suggested today that its information chief Khalid Samad may be the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Opposition’s candidate for Johor Baru in the 14th general elections.

The party’s deputy president Salahuddin Ayub confirmed it is finalising plans to field Khalid in the state and did not discount the possibility the 60-year-old may face his older brother who is also incumbent Johor Baru MP, Tan Sri Shahrir Samad, who is from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s lynchpin, Umno.

“I don't deny that Amanah is in the process to ensure Khalid Samad is brought to Johor to further strengthen our line-up of candidates,” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling a news conference here.

Salahuddin confirmed it is finalising plans to field Khalid in Johor. — Picture by Saw Siow FengBut Salahuddin indicated that its PH ally PKR would get priority for the seat.

“If Khalid Samad is going to Johor, he will not be necessarily contesting in Johor Baru, because Johor Baru is a PKR seat,” he was quoted saying,

Salahuddin was asked to comment on speculations that the possible Johor Baru election contest that may pit the siblings directly against each other.

