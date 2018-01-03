Brother of ‘Datuk Kabi’ charged with cheating in sale of luxury cars

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — An older brother of a businessman known as “Datuk Kabi” pleaded not guilty in three Sessions Court here today to four counts of cheating in connection with the sale of luxury cars and settlement of car loan.

In the court before judge Hasbullah Adam, Datuk C. Anand Raja, 44, was charged with two counts of cheating.

He was alleged to have cheated one Khoo Jia Rui, 20, by deceiving him into selling a Mercedez Benz E300 Bluetec Hybrid car for RM232,000 and also one Kelvin Tan Voon Toong, 42, in the sale of a Audi A5 car for RM160,000

His action had prompted the two men to hand over the two cars, which they would not have done had they not been deceived.

Anand Raja, who is a former businessman, is currently serving a three-year-jail sentence for cheating at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

In the court before judge Datuk Habibah Mohamed Yusof, Anand Raja was charged with cheating one Mohd Yusof Abdul Manan, 60, by deceiving him believing that he could help settle his (Mohd Yusof) car loan.

This prompted Mohd Yusof to bank-in RM7,630 into a Public Bank account belonging to A. Premalatha.

In the court before judge Syed Faisal Syed Amir, Anand Raja pleaded not guilty to a charge with cheating Mohd Yusof by deceiving the latter into selling a Honda Accord 2.0 VTI- L (A) car for RM104,000.

Anand Raja was alleged to have committed all the offences at a premises in Laman Damai Sari, Off Mont Kiara, Bukit Segambut, Sentul, between Aug 9, 2016 and May 31 last year.

The charges were made under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, and with whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazlin Mohamad Yusoff, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM46,000 in one surety for the charges, but lawyer Thiru Kumar, representing Anand Raja, requested for the amount to be reduced as his client, who was the sole family breadwinner, was facing financial problems.

“My client’s wife is not working and one of their children had to quit school because they could not afford to pay the school fees,” he said.

The court set bail at RM46,000 in one surety for all charges and fixed Feb 5 for mention.

In August last year, the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court sentenced “Datuk Kabi”, or C. Kamaleshwaran, 39, to three years’ jail , two whipping and RM10,000 fine,after he was found guilty of cheating Noor Azman Saat, 51, in the sale of a Mercedes Benz E200K car in 2014. — Bernama