British trio get jail terms, caning for raping Malaysian woman in Singapore

Khong Tam Thanh (left) and Michael Le (right), two of three Britons on trial for gang raping a Singaporean woman at Carlton Hotel when they were in the Republic for a music festival in 2016, arriving at the Supreme Court. ― Picture by Robin Choo/TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The three British nationals convicted of aggravated outrage of a 23-year-old woman's modesty have been handed jail terms of between five and a half and six and a half years, with caning, by the High Court judge today.

Khong Tam Thanh, 22, was sentenced to six years' jail, with eight strokes of the cane.

Vu Thai Son, 24, was sentenced to a jail term of six-and-a-half years, with eight strokes of the cane.

Michael Le, 24, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years' jail, with five strokes of the cane.

Khong and Vu were also convicted of an additional charge of molesting the victim.

The incident took place after a night out at Zouk in the early hours of September 10 last year, at the Carlton Hotel, where the three men stayed with other friends.

The trio, who are of Vietnamese descent, arrived in Singapore the day before for the stag night celebration of Khong’s brother. They had also planned to attend the Ultra Music Festival.

The victim, who cannot be named due to a court order, was also visiting Singapore with a friend.

The three men each took turns — one after another — to sexually assault the woman while she was intoxicated and unconscious.

It was only when Le was sexually penetrating her that the victim suddenly woke up and realised what had happened. A police report was made later that day.

The three men, who were on trial for raping the woman, admitted to the reduced charges on Monday. The prosecution had sought a six-year jail term, with caning, for Le, and seven years' imprisonment, with caning, for both Khong and Vu.

For aggravated outrage of modesty, each could have faced a jail term of two to 10 years, and caning. ― TODAY