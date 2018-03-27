British tourist dies after falling from Mount Mulu

MIRI, March 27 ― A British tourist aged 50 died this morning after falling from Mount Mulu last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said Nigel Bevan sustained serious head injuries in the incident along “Pinnacle Trail” at 9.07pm.

He said a Mulu Park search and rescue team managed to bring down the victim to Camp 5, and the department’s air unit team based here, accompanied by a doctor, rushed the victim to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“The victim was already unconscious while being brought down at 2.28am,” Law said here.

Earlier, Marudi Police chief DSP Gabriel Risut when contacted said he could not elaborate on the case as the incident was initially reported via an email from Mulu World Heritage Park manager Hein Gerstner to Sarawak Fire and Rescue assistant director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii in Kuching. ― Bernama