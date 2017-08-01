Bringing up Dr M’s lineage ‘can be deemed’ racist, Perkasa chief says of Zahid

Ibrahim said that he did not feel Zahid's intention was racist, but was instead bringing up the issue 'without thinking' just to attack Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's remark about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's lineage "can be interpreted" as racist, Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today.

Criticising the deputy prime minister's action as unbecoming of a high-ranking government leader, Ibrahim said he felt bringing up Dr Mahathir’s purported Indian lineage was controversial and deeply personal.

"I think it is open to interpretation," Ibrahim told reporters here when asked to state his position on the matter.

"But if you raised or mentioned the Kutty part, then it can be interpreted as racist," he added.

Despite that, Ibrahim later said that he did not feel Zahid's intention was racist, but was instead bringing up the issue "without thinking" just to attack Dr Mahathir.

"I don't think he had any racist intention when he said that. I think he just shot off his mouth without thinking and tried to use anything to attack Dr Mahathir as Umno's foe," he said.

On Sunday, Zahid claimed at a Kelana Jaya Umno division meeting that the National Registration Department had informed him that Dr Mahathir’s name on his identity card was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

Dr Mahathir’s lineage is believed to include ancestors from Kerala, India on the paternal side.

MORE TO COME