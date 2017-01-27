BR1M will be distributed beginning Feb 18, says Najib

A screenshot of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s tweet announcing the date of BR1M distribution.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Recipients of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) today received good news that the aid will be distributed beginning Feb 18.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who announced the date of the BR1M distribution, hoped that the assistance would help the BR1M recipients.

“I notice that many people were asking on the BR1M in the Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

“I am happy to announce that BR1M will be distributed beginning February 18, Insya-Allah. Hopefully, it will be helpful,” he said in his latest entry on the websites Facebook and Twitter, tonight.

For this year, the aid that was introduced in the year 2012 will be paid in stages in February, June and August. — Bernama