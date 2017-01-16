BR1M is not bribery if given to the needy, says Guan Eng

Lim insists he had never labelled the annual aid by the current Barisan Nasional administration as a 'bribe', saying that only the implementation was questioned. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — With the Opposition under fire for comments against the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M), DAP's Lim Guan Eng said today that the handout is not bribery if given to those who need it.

The Penang chief minister insisted he had never labelled the annual aid by the current Barisan Nasional administration as a "bribe", saying that only the implementation was questioned.

"BR1M is not bribery as long as it goes to people who need it, just like our Emas programmes for the people, it's not bribery, it's aid to people who need it," he told reporters today after officiating the completion of a RM2.5 million flood mitigation project here.

"Those who are eligible to get it, it's not bribery but if a Datuk also gets BR1M, then we will question it," he added, referring to a case where a man with a “Datuk” title in Pahang had purportedly received BR1M.

In 2012, Bera MCA division chairman Tang Hock Lok was reported by Malaysiakini to have received BR1M cash worth RM500. He later donated the money to a disabled villager.

Lim also agreed with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's claim two days ago that the federal Opposition, Pakatan Harapan, will repeal the controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it is elected into power and that BR1M will continue to be handed out.

"This has always been our stand. We will abolish GST because this tax is the main cause for increased costs of living and we fully reject the BN government's claims that we need GST in order to give BR1M," he said.

He pointed out that Penang doesn't have GST and yet it continues to give out annual aid to Penangites under its many Emas welfare programmes.