BR1M 2018 appeals open today

Najib said appeals can be made at any branch of the Internal Revenue Board. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Applicants whose 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2018 application was rejected can submit their appeals beginning today until May 31, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said the appeals could be made at any branch of the Internal Revenue Board (LHDN),

“To those who failed in their application for BR1M this year can make the appeal from today, April 2 until May 31, 2018 at any @LHDNMofficial branches,” he said through his Facebook Twitter account today.

Najib said applicants could also check their status and get further information on the aid through BR1M official portal at https://ebr1m.hasil.gov.my.

The government has allocated RM6.8 billion for BR1M 2018, with the first phase of the payment distributed on Feb 26 while the second and third phases will be made in June and August. — Bernama