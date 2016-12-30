Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

BR1M 2017 registration extended to January 13

The closing date for the registration of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 has been extended to Jan 13. ― file pictureThe closing date for the registration of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 has been extended to Jan 13. ― file pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The closing date for the registration of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 which should have ended tomorrow, has been extended to Jan 13.   

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry issued today, the application could be made online at https://ebr1m.hasil.gov.my or any branch of the Inland Revenue Board for free.    

In the 2017 Budget presentation on Oct 21, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Finance Minister, announced that BR1M for households under the e-Kasih list and those with a monthly household income of below RM3,000 had been raised from RM1,000 to RM1,200.    

The prime minister also announced that BR1M for those with a monthly household income of between RM3,000 and RM4,000 had been raised from RM800 to RM900.   

BR1M for single individuals with monthly income below RM2,000 had been raised from RM400 to RM450. ― Bernama

