Boy says helping parents get to heaven by attending tahfiz school

Noor Hayati Khalid, 42, mother of one of the boarders who died, holds up a letter from her son given last night when the parents visited the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― “Amiel does not know how to repay your kindness, mom and dad… This is all I can do to help both of you to go to heaven by going to a ‘tahfiz’ school.”

These were the words of Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Residential Religious School fire victim, Amiel Asraf Abdul Rasid in a letter to his 42-year-old mother, Norhayati Khalid.

In the letter, the 11-year-old boy also thanked his parents for raising him and apologised for any wrongdoing, if any.

Norhayati said she received the letter from Amiel Asraf when she went to visit her youngest child of four at the school yesterday after the boy contacted her to bring over “Pattaya” fried rice.

“Ameil had enrolled into a ‘tahfiz’ school in Kelantan before moving to the one here three months ago,” she said sobbing.

Meanwhile, Nasrun Mat Yusuf, the father of Mohd Nizamuddin, 13, who also perished in the 5.15am blaze in Jalan Keramat Ujung here, said his active son was behaving differently during the last Aidiladha celebration.

“He seemed a bit distant from the family members and not his usual self. He was like not being present with us.

“In fact, upon receiving the dreadful call this morning, somehow I felt he had left us,” he said when met by reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital's National Institute of Forensic Medicine here.

For Kamizan Yusof, 48, the mother of Muhammad Zattullah Roslan, 11, she accepted the tragedy with an open heart despite the pain.

“He was the youngest of two siblings and was very affectionate with us. The whole family accepts his passing although his loss is very much felt,” she said.

Twenty-one students and two teachers who had also served as wardens were killed in the incident while seven others were injured. ― Bernama