Boy loses penis in another circumcision gone wrong

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old was reported to have had the head of his penis cut off during a laser circumcision procedure at a private family clinic in Taman Cheras Utama. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― A nine-year-old boy lost his penis during a failed circumcision just days after a similar botched procedure on another 10-year-old.

Lawyer P. Uthayakumar claimed that nine-year-old’s penis was completely severed in the procedure that was performed using a pair of scissors in a clinic on Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur on December 15, The Star daily reported today.

According to the report, the boy who was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to reattach the severed part, but doctors failed and were forced to amputate the remaining member as it had blackened.

“It is so unfortunate that this has happened to the poor boy. He is so young, he doesn't know what has happened,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old was reported to have had the head of his penis cut off during a laser circumcision procedure at a private family clinic in Taman Cheras Utama, on the outskirts of Kajang on December 20.

However, doctors at HKL succeeded in reattaching his dismembered body part.

The Ministry of Health is now checking if the Cheras clinic was licensed to operate after reports casting doubt on its registration surfaced.

It was reported the family clinic has been operating for 15 years and the doctor, who was a graduate of the University of Karachi, Pakistan, has 21 years of experience.