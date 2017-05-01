Boy fractures hand in motorcycle rim misadventure

ALOR SETAR, May 1 ― A seven-year-old boy fractured his left hand when it got caught in the rim of his mother's motorcycle which he was riding pillion, at Jalan Simpang Kuala yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue superintendent Mohd Naim Mat Jaaffar said five personnel in a fire truck arrived at the scene 10 minutes upon receiving a distress call from the public at 1.58pm.

“By then, members of the public had removed the boy's hand from the motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim fractured his hand in the incident and was taken by ambulance to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. ― Bernama