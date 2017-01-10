Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Boy found by Penang roadside reunites with dad

By Opalyn Mok

Tuesday January 10, 2017
05:51 PM GMT+8

The boy who was found wandering alone in George Town, January 10, 2017, has been reunited with his father. — Penang police picThe boy who was found wandering alone in George Town, January 10, 2017, has been reunited with his father. — Penang police picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — An Indonesian labourer turned up at the police station to claim his young son who was found wandering alone this morning.

Northeast district police chief Asst Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the boy’s father and his babysitter, also an Indonesian, both came to claim the child.

“They came at 4.30pm to claim him and has taken him home,” he said.

The boy, believed to be four years old, was found by a passer-by trying to cross the busy main road of Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here at 11.20am.

The good Samaritan could not find his parents or guardians in the vicinity and took the boy to the Sungai Nibong police station.

Mior had said the boy could not talk coherently so they were unable to identify the child’s identity or his parents.

The police had released the boy’s photo seeking public’s help to trace his family.

