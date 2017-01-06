Grandpa to care for home alone toddler

Datuk Norhayati Omar visited the three-year-old boy who was found left alone in a house in Kampung Air Buluh, Air Kuning Selatan, after he had been sent to Tampin Hospital, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picTAMPIN, Jan 6 — Mohamad Adam, the three-year-old boy who was found abandoned in a house in Kampung Parit Buluh, Air Kuning Selatan here earlier today, will be temporarily placed in the custody of his grandfather.

Negri Sembilan Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Norhayati Omar said the boy’s grandfather, Ambia Timon, 59, had agreed to take care of the child.

“When we visited him at the Tampin Hospital, Mohamad Adam appeared healthy and cheerful and the physical examination done by the doctor also revealed that he has not sustained any injuries or showed any symptoms of abuse.

“Through the discussion, the grandfather agreed to take care of Mohamad Adam and the state’s Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be necessary aid and assistance to the family,” she told reporters after the visit.

Also present was state JKM director Mohamad Hapil.

Norhayati said Mohamad Adam’s siblings, aged 16, 14 and 13, were also recipients of JKM’s monthly allowance of RM300, which was channelled to them through an account under their mother’s name, since 2011.

“Since their mother is now in police custody, the JKM will transfer the allowance to be under their grandfather’s name as a temporary legal guardian,” she said.

Apart from financial assistance, Norhayati also said they would help Mohamad Adam to get his birth certificate.

“The birth certificate is an important document to ensure that he can enter school like the normal children,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ambia, who is a Felda settler, said he would take Mohamad Adam to live with him in Felda Jelai 1.

“I’m happy to meet with Mohamad Adam for the first time and I will take good care of him,” he said.

Ambia said, the boy’s mother, who is the eldest of seven siblings, had never told the family about his existence.

In PASIR MAS, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the ministry would wait for full report on the case before taking any legal action against the boy’s mother under the Child Act 2001 for negligence.

“We will decide on the next cause of action based on the findings of the police investigation into the case,” she told reporters after visiting 1,111 flood evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kedai Tanjong. — Bernama