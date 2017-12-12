Boy feared drowned in river while fishing

A joint search and rescue (SAR) operation is carried out to look for the 12-year-old boy that was feared to have drowned in Sungai Plentong, near Kampung Sri Makmur, December 12, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Civil Defence Force.JOHOR BARU, Dec 12 — A 12-year-old boy is feared to have drowned when he fell into Sungai Plentong at Kampung Sri Makmur in Plentong after a heavy thunderstorm here today.

The victim, Mohd Farezuan Anuar, was believed to have gone fishing with eight other children, including his younger brother, when he slipped and fell into the river at about 3.30pm.

Personnel from the Johor Baru Civil Defence Force was despatched to the scene at 6.02pm, after police were earlier alerted about the incident.

The police, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel were involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

At press time, the SAR team has yet to locate Mohd Farezuan’s body due to Sungai Plentong’s water level from the heavy rain.

The heavy thunderstorm earlier that hit parts of Johor Baru saw severe flash flooding in several parts of the district.

Hardest hit was Kampung Permatang in Kempas, where 44 victims from eight families were displaced from the flash flooding.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the flash flooding was due to excess rain water from the nearby river that swelled.

“All the victims have been placed temporarily at the Permatang Utama community hall for the time being.

“The Johor Baru disaster management committee, led by the district Civil Defence Force, are monitoring the situation,” he said.