Boy drowns in Miri crocodile attack

Lopeng Fire and Rescue department personnel found the victim’s body at the location where he was last seen with injuries believed to be bite marks to the right leg. — Picture via Facebook/Borneo

MIRI, March 25 — An eight-year-old boy drowned after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while bathing in a river in Jalan Mulia 5C, Tudan here yesterday.

Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station chief Terry Robson Forante Nyangau said Mohd Fairus Muhamad Dais was with four friends when the incident happened around 4.30pm.

“One of the victim’s friends said Mohd Fairus was bathing in the river when he was suddenly pulled underwater,” he told Bernama tonight, adding, the victim’s body was found at the location where he was last seen at 6.45pm with injuries believed to be bite marks to the right leg.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying, the victim’s body was sent to Miri Hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, two siblings were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into the rear of a four-wheel drive vehicle in Jalan Datuk Mohamad Musa, Kota Samarahan this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said in the 8.20am incident, Ronaldo Savio Nyigot, 23, died on the spot while his sister Christina Fawcet Nyigot, 37, who was riding pillion died while receiving treatment at Sarawak Heart Centre.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the victim lost control of the motorcycle while heading towards Kota Samarahan from Batu 7 and hit the four-wheel drive vehicle on the same lane,” he said in a statement. — Bernama