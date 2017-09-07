Boy dies after falling from balcony at Sentul apartment

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― A six-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of an apartment on the 13th floor in Sentul at about 3.50pm yesterday.

Sentul deputy police chief Supt Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa said the victim identified as Muhammad Amrin Su Syuqron Ngah Mohd Suhaimi died from severe head injuries.

“During the incident, the victim who was the youngest of three children was alone in the house as his two older siblings were at school.

“His father left the house at 3pm while his mother was selling banana fritters in front of the building,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Rafiq said police were alerted of the incident by a member of the public and found the boy's remains on the walkway of the block.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem.

“The case was classified as sudden death and we want to advise parents not to leave their children alone in the house to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.

He said the case would also be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 if there were elements of negligence on the part of parents or guardians. ― Bernama