Boy at centre of custody war no longer in critical condition

ALOR SETAR, Sept 1 — A five-year-old boy, who was seriously injured in an accident involving three cars in Jalan Anak Bukit here yesterday after the victim’s father tried to overtake his former wife’s car, has come out of critical condition.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the boy was in stable condition even though he was still breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

“The boy is still using a ventilator to monitor his spontaneous breathing,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Kota Setar deputy police chief Supt Yazri Ismail said in the incident at about 2pm, Jafrul Nizam Jaafar, 38, who was driving a Perodua Myvi, pursued and attempted to overtake a car driven by his former wife, Marziana Mahadzir, 37 with their son in it.

Subsequently, Marziana’s car skidded and crashed into a tree on the road divider while Jafrul’s car lost control and collided with a Proton Saga driven by Faizal Baharom, 36, an armed forces personnel.

It was learnt before the accident occurred, Jafrul Nizam was believed to have quarrelled with his former wife over the custody of their son.

Dr Norhizan said the specialist who treated the boy would stop using the ventilator soon as his condition continued to remain stable and when he could breathe by himself. — Bernama