Boy admitted to Melaka Hospital for suspected rabies infection

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel put down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, July 14 — A six-year-old boy was admitted to the Melaka Hospital here last Wednesday for suspected infection of the rabies or mad dog disease virus.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Ghazali Othman said the boy, who is from the Bidayuh tribe of Sarawak, was believed to have been bitten by a dog in Serian, Sarawak recently.

“His father is a soldier in Melaka. Further investigation into the case is ongoing,” he told Bernama here today.

Dr Ghazali said the boy is currently in stable condition and under close observation. — Bernama