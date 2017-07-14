Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Boy admitted to Melaka Hospital for suspected rabies infection

Friday July 14, 2017
08:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Behold the world’s most indestructible creatureThe Edit: Behold the world’s most indestructible creature

The Edit: In conversation with British boyband The VampsThe Edit: In conversation with British boyband The Vamps

WHO warns Haj pilgrims of cholera risk, praises Saudi preparednessWHO warns Haj pilgrims of cholera risk, praises Saudi preparedness

The Edit: How Versace got back its soul 20 years after Gianni’s murderThe Edit: How Versace got back its soul 20 years after Gianni’s murder

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel put down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picSarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel put down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, July 14 — A six-year-old boy was admitted to the Melaka Hospital here last Wednesday for suspected infection of the rabies or mad dog disease virus.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Ghazali Othman said the boy, who is from the Bidayuh tribe of Sarawak, was believed to have been bitten by a dog in Serian, Sarawak recently.

“His father is a soldier in Melaka. Further investigation into the case is ongoing,” he told Bernama here today.

Dr Ghazali said the boy is currently in stable condition and under close observation. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline