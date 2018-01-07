Borneo opposition group agrees to run on STAR ticket for polls

STAR president Lina Soo (centre) with leaders of SAKSAMA holding the STAR symbol, January 7, 2018.KUCHING, Jan 7 — SAKSAMA, an alliance of four opposition parties from Sabah and Sarawak, has agreed to contest the 14th general election under the Sarawak State Reform Party’s (STAR) banner.

STAR president Lina Soo said today that the leaders of the parties reached the agreement to use the common symbol at a meeting here.

“We have decided that we should contest GE14 under STAR symbol,” she told reporters.

Apart from STAR, the other parties are Sabah-based Malaysia United People’s Party (MUPP), Pertubuhan Perpaduan Rakyat Kebangsaan Sabah (Perpaduan) and Parti Sejahtera Angkatan Perpaduan Sabah (SAPU).

MUPP was represented by its president, Philip Among, Perpaduan by president Jack Giau, SAPU by Abdul Banning Abdul Mohammed, and STAR by Soo at the meeting.

According to Soo, a peninsula-based party would also join SAKSAMA — an abbreviation for Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya — after it resolves its internal crisis.

“Until then, the four parties from the Borneo states will form the alliance,” she said.

SAKSAMA seeks fairness and equality between Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya, and advocates the basic principle of three equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Soo then claimed that SAKSAMA was an alternative to both the ruling Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan opposition pact, which she described as being the same despite their rivalry.

“Choosing between voting for Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan does not offer voters any real option or choice,” she said.