Bomb threat, package found at Bernama office

An unidentified package is seen with a note attached (right) inside the compound of Wisma Bernama. — Picture via Instagram/BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — An unidentified package along with a purported bomb threat were discovered today inside the compound of Wisma Bernama.

National news agency Bernama reported the discovery of the two items at its headquarters this evening, without additional information.

The package is currently cordoned off by security and rescue personnel who arrived after the threat was reported.

MORE TO COME