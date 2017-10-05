Bomb, bullets found in drain, not connected to militant activity, say police

PARIT, Oct 5 — The discovery of a bomb and several live bullets in a house in Kampung Kubang Chandong, Bota Kanan here yesterday is not connected to any militant activity, said Perak Tengah District Police Chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

He said investigations into one of five suspects who were detained confessed that the explosive material were the personal stock of his uncle who was an ex-serviceman but had no intention of using it.

“It is understood that before this, the uncle lived in the house but not anymore, and we are tracking him down to help in the investigation,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Zainal however said police were conducting a detailed investigation to ensure that all illegal activities including militant moves did not happen, and to combat any drug-selling activities.

In the raid at 1.30am yesterday, police detained five men including three members of a family, aged between 16 and 43 years, who were believed to be abusing drugs in the house.

Besides a hand grenade and 79 live bullets, police also seized 13 transparent plastic packets containing crystal dust believed to be methamphetamine, two class containers which had been modified for drug consumption, a lighter, a digital weighing machine and a plastic containing what was believed to be drugs. — Bernama