Bogus umrah packages: Police record statements from state education director, officer

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 11 — The police have recorded statements from Terengganu Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin and another officer to facilitate investigations into a bogus umrah package involving a teacher in the state.

State police chief Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman said the police had recorded statements from the duo, three days ago.

“We have also received assistance from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department to track down the money transaction, as well as assets acquired by the suspects,” he told reporters here today.

The suspects have been remanded to shed light on reports of similar scam packages in other districts in the state.

To date, the police have received more than 200 reports of similar scams throughout Terengganu.

Earlier, the Terengganu police uncovered fraud umrah packages organised by a non-governmental organisation, involving 4,800 victims and losses amounting to RM14.2 million.

Following a report on Dec 27, a director and an accountant of an NGO were held under remand.

In a separate development, 10 individuals, including a student and two women were detained for alleged possession of various types of drugs and ketum water during a raid at a house in Kampung Nyiur Tujuh in Besut yesterday.

Besut police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the suspects, aged between 17 and 24, were nabbed about 12.30pm. — Bernama