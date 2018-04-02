Bogus ‘Datuk Seri’ arrested for injuring security guard and cheating

IPOH, Apr 2 — A con man's ruse posing as a private secretary to the Prime Minister with a title of "Datuk Seri" to cheat victims was exposed following an altercation he had with a security guard early last month.

State police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the 31-year-old suspect had injured the security guard on his forehead with a pistol butt at Montbleu Residence here on March 11.

“Following a report, a task force was formed to track him down. Police managed to locate and arrest the man with three of his accomplices on March 30 at a bungalow at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,” he said, adding that his accomplices, which include two women and a man, were between 24 and 65 years.

Speaking to the press here today, Hasnan said a raid at the bungalow yielded two pistols and bullets, marijuana and photos of him in full ceremonial attires at investiture ceremonies.

“Investigations showed the pistols were obtained illegally,” he said, adding that the mastermind had previous convictions in cheating and firearms cases.

Hasnan said investigations by police showed the suspect had been actively cheating people since last year.

“So far, there are 11 cases linked to him. The cases are two at Kuala Lumpur, four in Selangor, one in Negri Sembilan and four cases in Perak involving RM1.6 million losses,” he said.

“There could be more victims involved and we urged those who were cheated by the suspect to come forward to assist in investigations,” he added.

The suspect’s modus operandi, said Hasnan, was to pose as a “Datuk Seri” and claimed he had connections with VIPs.

“He would tell his victims that he could get land or state awards,” he said.

The suspects and his accomplices have been remanded until Apr 8 to be investigated under Section 8 of the Fire Arms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971 and Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960.