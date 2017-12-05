Bogus cops rob family, steal car

A photofit of the bogus cops provided by the police, as described by the victims following the robbery. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor policePETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — A woman and her three children were rudely awakened at dawn yesterday by three men impersonating as police officers who robbed them and then took off with their car.

The trio of suspects, said to be in their 30s, had demanded the home owner to allow them in around 4.50am yesterday morning, claiming they were looking for a suspect in the house.

The incident took place at a house in Seksyen 7, Shah Alam.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said two of them started searching the house for valuables while the other suspect acted as a lookout.

He said the one keeping an eye on the victims, aged 20 to 50, flashed what seemed like a gun towards them.

“They stole everything and handcuffed the entire family together in the house before fleeing with the family’s car, a silver Honda Insight.

“Officers arrived at their home a while later after being alerted and had to remove the victims’ handcuffs,” he said.

Laptops, mobile phones, and jewellery were among the items stolen with the value of it all yet to be calculated.

Mazlan said the victims were fortunately able to describe the appearances of two suspects to police illustrators, as they put together a photofit.

He said police had begun operations to track down the suspects, while urging those with information into the suspects to come forward to the closest police station.