Bodyguard remanded four days for insulting police on Facebook

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 2 — Terengganu police today obtained an order to remand a 35-year-old bodyguard for four days from today to facilitate the investigation into a statement insulting the police which was posted on Facebook.

The remand order was issued by Kuala Terengganu Lower Court senior assistant registrar Noradila Abd Latif.

The suspect was remanded for investigation under Section 505 (A) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He was apprehended yesterday at about 6pm at the parking area of a flat in Bandar Damai Perdana, Cheras.

At the time of the arrest, police also seized a pistol and two cans of bullets, each containing 10 bullets, as well as a handphone.

He had earlier uploaded a posting on Facebook on the police action of displaying the photographs of 30 individuals believed to be involved in murders, attempted murders and robbery resulting in injury. — Bernama