Body of victim feared drowned in Sungai Hulu Langat found

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The body of the fast food restaurant manager who was feared drowned after being swept away by a waterspout at Sungai Hulu Langat, Batu 7 ½, Hulu Kelang near here last Friday, was found about 3.5 kilometres from where he fell that day.

Ampang Fire and Rescue Department chief, Deputy Superintendent Ariff Mohamed Kassim said the body of the 23-year-old victim was found by members of the public when the water in the river had receded at 10am.

“The victim was believed to be cleaning his house compound, which was inundated after a heavy rainfall, when he fell into the river at about 4pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem, he added. — Bernama