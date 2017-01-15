Body of man found afloat in waters off Batu Feringghi

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 15 — Three anglers stumbled on the decomposed body of a man which was afloat in the waters off Batu Feringghi near here today.

They spotted the body about 11am, about an hour after fishing in the area.

One of the anglers, Tarmizi Ahmad, 34, said the police were alerted before the body was taken to the Penang Hospital.

Northeast District police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid urged those with missing family members or friends to contact the nearest police station to facilitate investigations. — Bernama