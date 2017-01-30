Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 8:03 pm GMT+8

Body of drowned Indonesian worker found in Sarawak

Monday January 30, 2017
06:49 PM GMT+8

SANTUBONG, Jan 30 — The body of one of two Indonesian workers reported missing during a picnic at Pantai Damai Puri, about 40km from Kuching, at noon yesterday was found this evening.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Farhan Sufyan Borhan, the body of Rusmana, 44, was found floating by the police air search and rescue unit at 3pm, about 100 metres from where the worker was feared to have gone into the water.

He said the body was identified by family members, and was handed over to the police and taken to the Sarawak General Hospital.

Farhan said the SAR operation today was carried out by the fire and rescue department, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Damai Resort kayak team.

He said the search for the other worker, identified as Usman Shuham, 20, was being carried out by the SAR team using the ‘surface searching’ method around the coast, aided by the police air unit. — Bernama

