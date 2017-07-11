Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Body of baby without head, arms found in Sungai Petani

Tuesday July 11, 2017
09:27 AM GMT+8

SUNGAI PETANI, July 11 — The body of a 35-week-old baby girl without head and arms was found in front of a factory in Jalan Bakar Arang here on Sunday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Md Zukir Md Isa said passers-by stumbled upon the body at 4.30am.

“It was believed that the baby’s head and arms had been eaten by stray dogs as it was surrounded by several canines before being discovered by the passers-by.

“The cause of death has yet to be ascertained,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

