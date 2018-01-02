Bodies of two teenagers feared drowned in Rembau found

Muhammad Alias M Sadri’s mother (centre) at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban January 2, 2018. — Bernama picREMBAU, Jan 2— The bodies of two teenagers feared drowned yesterday after having gone fishing at Sungai Pedas in Kampung Merbau 9, in Pedas near here, were found this morning.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the body of Mohamad Syafiq Rosli, 15, was found at 10.22am while the other victim Muhammad Alias M Sadri, also 15, was recovered about 45 minutes later.

“Both the bodies were located about 10 metres away from where they were last seen. Another victim Muhammad Iqqmal Haziq Muhammad Nozili, 12, was found about 100 metres from the scene.

“With the recovery of the three bodies, the search operations ended at 11.30 am.

“The bodies were taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban for post-mortem,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile Norazam advised residents living in the area to be more careful when bathing or fishing in the river.

“The water level of the river varies as there are deep and shallow areas. So, I advise parents to monitor their children to prevent untoward incidents,” he said.

The operation which was into its second day today began at 8.30 am with the participation of 20 firefighters, 10 police personnel and 10 Civil Defence Force staff. — Bernama