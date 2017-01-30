Bodies of two teenage boys found in car in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Jan 30 — The bodies of two teenage boys were found in a car in Kampung Panchor, Kemumin, here early today, police said.

Kota Baru Police deputy chief Supt Setapa Yusof said passers-by spotted the bodies, one lying on the front seats and the other on the back seat of a Perodua Kelisa car in front of a house.

He said the police were notified at 5.55am, and identified the boys, both aged 18, as Mohamad Sharul Nizam Hasbullah of Kampung Gertak Sagu and Nik Muhammad Hafiz Nik Zam Zam of Kampung Panchor.

Setapa said a preliminary investigation revealed no injuries on the bodies and the case had been classified as sudden death.

The bodies were sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, he added. — Bernama