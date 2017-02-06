Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Bodies of four fire victims to be sent back to Butterworth tonight

Monday February 6, 2017
10:31 PM GMT+8

SERDANG, Feb 6 — The bodies of four fire victims at a double-storey terrace house in Subang Jaya early this morning will be sent home to their village in Butterworth, Penang tonight.

Prior to this, the bodies were sent to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem before being claimed by their family for burial.

“Post-mortems were completed late this evening and we will take them home to Butterworth and the funeral is expected to be on Friday,” said Victor Goh, a nephew of one of the victims, Goh Bee Khion, to the media here today.

In the incident, three victims were found in bedrooms upstairs while another was found in a bathroom.

He said 80 per cent of the house was destroyed in a fire which started at 5.30am. — Bernama

