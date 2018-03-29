Prospective BN candidates for Terengganu given the all-clear by MACC, says MB

Ahmad Razif said he had submitted the list of candidates to Najib. — Bernama pic KUALA NERUS, March 29 — Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has confirmed that the list of candidates nominated for the forthcoming 14th general election has been vetted and given the ‘green light’ by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Ahmad Razif, who is also Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said he had been submitted the candidates list to Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“So far no problem (with the vetting)... only waiting for the final candidates list to be announced (by Najib),” he said after the ‘Mahabbah IKIM FM & Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin 2018: Untukmu Al Aqsa dan Rohingya” programme at the university’s mosque compound here today.

He also said the BN Terengganu manifesto was ready and would be announced after the federal level BN manifesto had been announced.

However, he declined to elaborate on the Terengganu BN manifesto for the GE14 but assured that it would focus on the well-being of the people, encompassing all aspects. — Bernama