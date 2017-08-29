BNM’s forex trading breached legal provisions, RCI told

According to a former auditor, Bank Negara Malaysia's forex trading breached legal provisions imposed on the central bank then. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) currency trading in the 1990s was not compliant with legal provisions imposed on the central bank then, a former auditor said today.

Testifying at the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on BNM's forex losses, Kanason Pothinker said it had been determined that the trading activities by BNM at the time failed to meetl provisions under the Central Bank of Malaysia Act.

Kanason, who is now retired, was a director for audit at the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) at the time and the audit on BNM came under his purview.

However, despite his own concerns regarding the matter, Kanason quoted Tan Sri Ainum Mohamed Saaid, at the time an officer from the Attorney-General's Chambers, as saying that “higher ups” had asked for non-interference in the forex controversy.

MORE TO COME