BNM traded in forex worth ‘billions of US dollars in a day’, former dealer says

Azman Mat Ali told the RCI on the forex losses that there was no limit to the amount set by the chief dealer or upon the instruction of then BNM assistant governor Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop (pic). — Picture by Miera Zulyana PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 — Malaysia’s central bank had traded in foreign exchange currencies possibly worth billions of US dollars in a single day, a former dealer testified today.

Azman Mat Ali, who worked as a forex dealer with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for 10 years between 1988 to 1998, also told the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the forex losses that there was no limit to the amount set by the chief dealer or upon the instruction of then BNM assistant governor Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop.

“I don’t remember the highest trade value I have made but it could be worth up to billions of US dollars in a day,” Azman said.

He also said that there was no supervision of the forex trading activities for four years between 1990 to 1994.

