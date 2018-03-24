BN Youth has submitted names of candidates for GE14, says Khairy

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the launch of Sime Darby's ‘City of Elmina — Townships of the Future (A TN50 Aspiration)’ in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth has submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak the list of names of potential candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14), said BN Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the list had more names than that submitted by the movement in the last general election.

“It (list) has been sent (to Najib). As far as how many will be accepted (to contest) is up to him (Najib).

“We are hopeful that we will have a good representation of young candidates in the coming election...we want to see a better combination among experienced and young leaders.

“And I think it’s very important for BN, whether at state or national level, to demonstrate that we have young talents coming through the ranks and that we are willing to field them, especially in winnable areas,” he told reporters after chairing a special meeting with Sabah BN Youth here today.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said he hoped voters, especially young voters, with intention to go to the polls, to cast their votes wisely and not spoil them.

He believed that those who cast spoilt votes were unsure of which party to elect, while some were opposition supporters who had lost hoped after Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced that it would appoint Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister again should they win.

“Those (voters) who wish to cast spoilt votes in the GE14 should give their mandate to BN as we have long term plans for the people and the country, not just for now, but also the future,” he said.

According to Khairy, Dr Mahathir created a lot of problems during his administration, which the current administration was still correcting today.

Among those problems were the attack on the judiciary, notably the dismissal of Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas as Lord President of the Federal Court in 1988 and the one-sided development, which only focused on Klang Valley. — Bernama