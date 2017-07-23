BN will wrest Permatang Pauh from ‘seat warmers’ in GE14, says Salleh

Salleh said more specific attention should be given to Permatang Pauh ahead of GE14. — Bernama picBUKIT MERTAJAM, July 23 — The attitude of the elected representative from the Opposition party to merely warm the Permatang Pauh Parliamentary seat, has given confidence to the Barisan Nasional (BN) to wrest back the constituency in the coming general elections.

Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said there was no such term as “stronghold” in that area but the people’s awareness would lead to the BN’s success because they saw what the BN had done.

"They (voters) have elected a representative from the opposition party for several terms but they saw that those providing services are from Umno itself.

“I am very confident the people will make a change and I see the unity among the component parties in Permatang Pauh is also very good,” he told reporters when attending the Permatang Pauh Umno Division Aidilfitri Open House here today.

However, he said the BN should not be complacent and needed to go to the ground to explain to the people the importance of having an elected representative from the BN to ensure their area was further developed in future.

Meanwhile, Salleh said more specific attention should be given to Permatang Pauh besides setting up special strategies in efforts to wrest back the parliamentary seat.

“We have to ensure the machinery reaches the grassroot level and whatever support needed is given to determine we will win the seat in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Communications and Multimedia Minister also spent some time conversing with 120 potential pilgrims who would be undertaking the haj this year.

He was also feted to various Aidilfitri dishes by Permatang Pauh Umno Division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said at the event. — Bernama