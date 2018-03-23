BN will win GE14, according to Bernama Radio’s ‘Respons Rakyat’ survey

Barisan Nasional flags are seen at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to win in the 14th general election (GE14), according to a ‘Respons Rakyat’ survey by Bernama Radio.

The survey, conducted in February and March this year, showed 37 per cent of the respondents believed BN would win, Pakatan Harapan (32 per cent) and the remaining 31 per cent were uncertain.

It also showed that 44.2 per cent of the respondents would vote for a political party that could protect religion, race and country.

Honest, trustworthy and clean of corruption are three main criteria placed by 54.4 per cent of the respondents when deciding their choice of the candidate they would vote for, while 35.8 per cent others wanted candidates that are people-friendly, with the people’s interests at heart and always with the people.

The survey involved 1,050 male and female respondents from all walks of life who are eligible to vote in the urban and rural areas.

The outcome of the survey also showed that 33.8 per cent of the respondents would give their vote to a political party, while 26.7 per cent of the respondents placed the choice of the candidate as a factor in determining their votes.

On the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), 45 per cent of the respondents agreed that the aid should be continued.

BR1M was introduced by the government in 2012, among others, to help increase the income of the lower income group.

Households with monthly income of RM3,000 and below are given aid of RM1,200, RM900 for those with income between RM3,001 and RM4,000 (RM900), while individuals with monthly income of RM2,000 and below get RM450.

On news posted in the social media influencing their vote in the coming general election, 47 per cent of the respondents disagreed with the statement. — Bernama