BN: Why is DAP against legalising Uber, Grab?

BN Strategic Communications deputy director Datuk Eric See-To accused DAP of opposing the legalisation of Uber and Grab. — Picture courtesy of Eric See-ToKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) has dismissed a DAP MP’s call Putrajaya to explain its financial arrangements with Uber as the US investigates the ride-hailing company for suspected kickbacks abroad.

Instead, BN strategic communications deputy director Datuk Eric See-To has accused the opposition party of opposing the legalisation of Uber and another service, Grab.

“Firstly, DAP should understand that ride-hailing services are already operating for many years and that the public at large has nothing but praise for the convenience of these services.

“Legalising and regulating such services can only improve protection for participants of these services,” See-To said in a statement.

“Secondly, the government had already put in a place a comprehensive programme to assist existing taxi drivers including giving them individual taxi permits and allowing them to participate in ride-hailing services too,” he added, in response to claim the services would affect taxi drivers.

Citing Uber Technologies Inc’s internal review of its Asia operations, Bloomberg reported that its law firm was probing a corporate donation announced in August last year, of tens of thousands of dollars to government-backed entrepreneur hub Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC).

Uber’s law firm is also investigating an alleged US$30 million (RM125.74 million) investment by the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) into Uber made around that time.

According to the Bloomberg report, it is common for companies to conduct internal investigations in corporate fraud cases and to report those findings to the US Justice Department.

“What does DAP find to be so wrong of the KWAP fund making a smart early stage investment in Uber since it is the exact business of a fund to make profitable investments?

“What does DAP find to be so wrong for KWAP Uber to work with MaGIC to promote entrepreneurship?” See-To asked in response.