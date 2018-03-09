BN using religious issues to slander Opposition, DAP leaders claim

DAP Wanita assistant publicity secretary Syerleena Abdul Rashid holds a printout of a Facebook account that allegedly posts fake news during a press conference in George Town March 9, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 9 — Penang DAP leaders are accusing Barisan Nasional (BN) of using religious issues to slander federal Opposition leaders.

Penang DAP assistant publicity secretary Syerleena Abdul Rashid said two days ago, an Umno leader posted a picture of her on his Facebook while accusing her of being anti-Islam.

Syerleena said her picture was accompanied with a message that was falsely attributed to her that read: “I swear to attack the institution of Islam especially Jakim for DAP.”

“I clearly never said such things, but a BN leader is spreading this slanderous content on his social media,” she said.

The Penang Island City Council councillor saw the post two days ago and lodged a police report on the same day.

“This is the third time I was subjected to such slanderous messages that were spread on social media and have lodged a report for all three but no action was taken,” she said.

Syerleena said the content of the slanderous messages that were attributed to her were always linked to religious sensitivities.

“They keep accusing me of being anti-Islam, anti-Malay,” she said.

She said most attacks against DAP and Pakatan Harapan leaders often centred on religious issues.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto said she too was attacked in a similar manner.

“My pictures were used with accusations that I called for all mosques to be torn down and replaced with churches,” she said.

They both condemned BN leaders for condoning this.

They, along with Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, Penang Wanita Chief Lim Siew Khim and Seri Delima Assemblyman RSN Rayer, urged authorities to investigate the numerous police reports lodged over the slanderous content being spread against them.

“We want the police or the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take action against those spreading such lies,” Ramkarpal said.