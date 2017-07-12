BN today more democratic than past ISA-happy administration, says minister

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak sought today to dispel the perception that the ruling Barisan Nasional government of the day is less democratic than past administrations.

Focusing on preventive laws and initiatives then and now, the communications and multimedia minister said that the difference between the past and present governments was in how they were used.

“The difference is that before, this Act was used to maintain the power of the ruling government but now, this preventive Act is used to retain national security,” he said in a blog post, without naming the head of the past government he was criticising.

He referred to a slew of security laws introduced by the Najib administration, which allows for preventive detention, replacing the now-abolished Internal Security Act (ISA) 1960, namely the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota) and the revamped National Security Council.

He pointed out that the ISA was frequently used by a past administration, listing as examples, the bloody Memali incident of 1985 that ended in the death of a PAS leader, Ibrahim Libya, declared an Islamic deviant, four policeman and 13 civilians in a Kedah village.

The minister also noted the ISA was used to arrest Opposition leaders and activists in the 1987 Ops Lalang and to restrict Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s challenge to the government in 1998 after he was sacked from the Mahathir administration.

In contrast, Salleh said Sosma still follows the legal assumption of “innocent until proven guilty” and can be challenged in court, unlike the ISA that immediately locks up those arrested without trial.

“Sosma cannot be used arbitrarily like ISA,” he said and pointed to the High Court’s order on May 20, 2013 to free Yazid Sufaat, Halimah Hussein and Muhammad Hilmi Hasim who had been detained for allegedly promoting terrorism in Syria.

The High Court ruled that Sosma was not applicable on the trio as it was limited to domestic threats.

“Clearly, Sosma is not ISA. The question now, was the previous ruler who detains his political nemesis under ISA democratic, and the current government which abolished ISA undemocratic?

“We must be fair in evaluating this matter. This is because today’s government is more democratic in its responsibilities towards the country,” Salleh said.