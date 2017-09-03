BN to discuss Kayveas’ intention to contest Cameron Highlands seat

Tan Sri M. Kayveas’ intention to contest the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14) will be discussed at the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council Meeting next week. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, Sept 3 — The People’s Progressive Party president (MyPPP) Tan Sri M. Kayveas’ intention to contest the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14) will be discussed at the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council Meeting next week.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the matter must be given attention as the MIC had contested and held the seat since GE11.

He said the party would only make way for any BN component party to contest in Cameron Highlands if there was an instruction from BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“It is normal for BN component parties to request for seats, and it happens at every general election.

“In the end, however, it is still up to the top party leadership to decide,” he told reporters after attending the Perak MIC Convention here today.

Yesterday, Kayveas firmly announced that he would contest in Cameron Highlands, either on a BN ticket or on the independent ticket.

Kayveas, who is also the Transport Ministry’s advisor, said he had asked the blessings of Najib before serving the people in Cameron Highlands about two years ago to ensure BN’s victory.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam, who is also Segamat Member of Parliament, proposed for Kayveas to contest the Pagoh parliamentary seat if he truly wanted to help BN win in GE14.

“This is because Pagoh seat used to be held by Umno (former deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), but now, it is held by the opposition, so logically, it is better for Kayveas to contest in Pagoh, not Cameron Highlands,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands seat is currently held by former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel. — Bernama