BN to adopt new electoral candidate selection method for Penang

Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said today the party would obtain feedback from constituents, such as housewives, fishermen, farmers, traders and hawkers, on the potential candidates. ― Picture by K. E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The Barisan Nasional is expected to adopt a new method of choosing its candidates in Penang for the next general election.

Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said today the party would obtain feedback from constituents, such as housewives, fishermen, farmers, traders and hawkers, on the potential candidates.

“The potential candidates must fulfill the criterion of being liked by the constituents,” he said to reporters here.

He said a study would be conducted by several groups which did not have any political interests.

Zainal Abidin said the BN had used such a method of candidate selection in the recent Sarawak state election as well as the Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar parliamentary by-elections and the Tanjung Datu state by-election.

Replying to questions, he said BN representatives would table a motion in the Penang state assembly sitting beginning on May 19 calling on Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to go on leave pending the settlement of his court case. — Bernama